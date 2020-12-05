The performance of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was always going to be scrutinised in the 3-1 win over West Ham.

For the fifth time in a row away from home, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had to overcome a first-half deficit to take all three points.

Pogba was making his first start since the home defeat to Arsenal at the start of last month.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes was initially left on the bench. That proved to be a mistake, as the Portuguese turned the game on its head once he'd been brought on.

His introduction alongside Marcus Rashford after half-time was pivotal. United had been woeful in the first half and it was a miracle they had only conceded one goal, which came via Tomas Soucek when Alex Telles left him unmarked from a corner.

Yet it was Pogba who carved out the equaliser. Dean Henderson, in goal in place of David de Gea, fired the ball up the pitch and though VAR replays showed it might have gone out of play, there was no doubt about the finish.

Pogba blasted in from 25 yards to make it 1-1. From there, Mason Greenwood and Rashford put United in front.

Pogba turns it around vs West Ham

After the Frenchman's goal, he cupped his ear to the home fans who had inexplicably been booing him since kick-off.

Patrice Evra had said in the Sky Sports studio before the game that "people wait for Paul to fail tonight to again criticise him".

The stats show he didn't fail at all. Not only did he get on the scoresheet, he completed more passes (85), more touches (114), more shots on target (2) and more recoveries (10) than any other player.

So often he's criticised for his defensive contribution, but he also made four clearances and won five duels.

Solskjaer might have been tempted to take him off but instead opted to replace Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

While his performance in the first half was awful, Pogba clearly delighted in silencing his critics - hence the celebration.

Injuries have made it a stop start campaign but United fans will hope his display at the London Stadium will prove a catalyst for him to kick on.

