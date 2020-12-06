Manchester United pulled off a second-half comeback against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers were 1-0 up at the halfway point thanks to Tomas Soucek's 38th-minute tap-in and it looked like David Moyes could spring a surprise on the club he used to manage.

But it was a different game after the break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a double change, hauling off Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani, with Bruno Fernandes replacing the former.

With that, the comeback was on.

Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood scored two goals in three minutes to turn the game on its head before substitute Marcus Rashford secured the points with 12 minutes to play.

Although he didn't get a goal, Fernandes was the one who changed the match and swung things in United's favour.

Once again, he proved his worth to the Manchester club and saved Solskjaer's bacon.

This wasn't the first time - and it certainly won't be the last.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been raving about Fernandes' latest brilliant performance and his incredible second-half highlights have gone viral. Check them out:

He's an absolute megastar, isn't he?

Fernandes was so good that he set a Premier League season record on Saturday, needing just 45 minutes to so.

The midfielder created eight chances from open play vs West Ham, the most any player has created in a top-flight game this season.

Remember, he came on at half-time!

Meanwhile, journalist Michael Cox claimed that Fernandes has been 'rescuing' his club all year long and without him, there's 'nothing there' for Solskjaer.

"Man Utd are a dreadfully organised team who have been rescued by Fernandes being superhuman all year. Take him away and there’s nothing there," he wrote on Twitter.

We've got to agree there. How many times can Bruno bail Solskjaer out? He's the signing of 2020, for sure.

News Now - Sport News