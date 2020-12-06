According to Football.London, Arsenal are in the market for a creative midfielder and Emi Buendia is one of the names on their transfer shortlist.

The Argentine dazzled in the Premier League last season despite Norwich City suffering relegation, finishing the campaign with seven assists to his name.

He's continued to show his quality in the Championship as well, so far registering six goal involvements from just ten appearances as Daniel Farke's side look to bounce straight back into the top flight.

Arsenal have seriously struggled for creativity this term as the decision to omit Mesut Ozil from their Premier League squad continues to haunt them.

In fact, the Gunners rank a lowly 17th throughout the Premier League for key passes this season, tied with Newcastle United.

But is Buendia - who Transfermarkt value at £11.7m - the answer to their problems, or should the north London side be looking elsewhere?

GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Harry Sherlock look to answer a simple question - would Buendia be a good signing for Arsenal?

Jack Saville

"Make no mistake about it: the signing of Buendia would be an Edu masterstroke. The Norwich City playmaker was the club's outstanding shining light in the Premier League last season, and his creativity would solve Mikel Arteta's biggest problem right now.

"Arsenal's return of just 10 Premier League goals is the worst outside of the bottom three so far this season, a fact which sheds light on their need to bring in an enigmatic playmaker as soon as possible.

"With two goals and six assists to his name in the current campaign, and a division-high 3.4 key passes per game in the Championship, there is ample evidence to suggest the 23-year-old is too good for the second tier of English football."

Harry Sherlock

"It's all getting a bit desperate for Arsenal now.

"That they're considering a move for a Championship-calibre player while Ozil twiddles his thumbs is tantamount to negligence. Arsenal do have a creativity problem, as is well documented, but there's absolutely no way Buendia is the answer.

"He may be seen as the man to come in and suddenly get the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scoring but if that's the case, Arsenal need better scouts.

"He's in the Championship for a reason, and he should stay there."

Christy Malyan

"I rate Buendia highly and while he may be in the Championship right now, he showed last season that he's got more than enough talent to be playing at a much higher level than what he has been since moving to Carrow Road.

"Probably the most overlooked aspect of this is that the Argentine is still just 23, so if he's already shown he's capable of providing assists regularly for a side that finished rock-bottom of the top flight last season, logic suggests there's plenty more to come from him in the next few years.

"Inevitably, there's a question mark over whether he's truly of Arsenal calibre considering some of the incredible creative players they've had in the Premier League era.

"I'm not convinced he'll necessarily take the squad to a higher level in terms of overall quality - he's not a talisman in waiting - but bearing in mind the Gunners' problems this season he'd at least make them a more functional side.

"If the price is right then Arsenal should go for it."

