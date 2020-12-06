West Ham were left to rue a host of missed chances as they became the latest victims of a Manchester United comeback.

David Moyes's side were all over his former employers in the first half and could well have been three or four goals to the good.

As it was, by half-time only Tomas Soucek's goal stood between them. In truth, that flattered the visitors.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had seen enough and made two significant changes at the interval. Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani came off and were replaced by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The double-substitution changed the game and United suddenly looked a different team.

Their equaliser came courtesy of a brilliant 25-yard finish from Paul Pogba. The move had begun with Dean Henderson's pass up the pitch, but VAR was called into action as it looked like the goalkeeper had actually put the ball out of play.

Moyes certainly thought so - the Scotsman was seen remonstrating with the officials at the full-time whistle.

“The ball’s over my head on the touchline so there’s nobody in a better position than me,” he told reporters afterwards.

“It went over the top of my head."

In the moment, it looked very difficult to judge even after a couple of replays. On the TV coverage, the incident was shown again repeatedly in real time.

However, Match of the Day showed some angles which made a mockery of the VAR's decision.

Why is that level of analysis available at the BBC studios, but not at Stockley Park?

Over the past few weeks, we've seen questionable penalties and dubious handballs, but there's nothing subjective about whether the ball has gone out of play. It's a fundamental that the technology should be getting right.

West Ham have every right to be furious.

Of course, that wasn't the end of the story. Once United were back in the game, Mason Greenwood and Rashford both scored to make it 3-1 and rescue an unlikely win from the jaws of defeat.

But it's easy to see why the Hammers feel the controversial incident changed the game.

