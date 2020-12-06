Bruno Fernandes was absolutely fantastic once again for Manchester United against West Ham on Saturday evening.

The Portuguese started the game from the bench after picking up a slight foot injury last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't want to have to use him but had him on the bench in case the game was going badly.

And it was going extremely badly.

Man United were dominated by the Hammers in the first half at the London Stadium.

They were 1-0 down going into half-time following a Tomas Soucek goal. In truth, the deficit should have been even greater.

So Solskjaer sent Fernandes, as well as Marcus Rashford, on at half-time to salvage something from the game.

And the former Sporting man proved to be a game-changer.

Fernandes started the fightback as he set up Paul Pogba's goal.

United eventually won 3-1, with Fernandes setting up eight chances for his side, which is the most of any player in the Premier League this season.

He finished with just one assist, but it should have been more if it were not for some wastefulness from his teammates.

Rashford was at fault for spurning one golden chance. Fernandes picked up the ball in midfield and produced a lovely turn and pass to send Rashford away.

Unfortunately, the Englishman uncharacteristically fluffed his lines as he struck the post.

Despite the win, Fernandes couldn't help but remind Rashford of that moment after the game.

Fernandes wrote on Instagram: "If you miss a chance like that again you know what will happen".

Of course, Fernandes was joking as his comments were accompanied of a picture of the two players celebrating after Rashford's third goal.

But you've got to think Fernandes was being partly serious.

He demands so much of his teammates and that's exactly why they picked up their game so much when he made his way onto the pitch.

It's incredible the difference that he makes on a consistent basis for United.

You've got to wonder exactly where they would be if they weren't able to secure that late deal for Fernandes in the January transfer window.

