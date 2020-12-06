Liverpool stormed to the Premier League title last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side pretty much had the silverware wrapped up before the extended break in March and when the football resumed, it took very little time for the Reds to make it official.

But defending their crown is proving quite difficult.

Injuries have derailed Liverpool's campaign early on, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Alisson all sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The title race is far more open this season, with just five points separating first from 10th so far.

But who does Klopp think the favourites are right now? His Liverpool side, or perhaps their great rivals Manchester City?

Nope, neither of those. Instead, the German believes Chelsea are the team that could go on to glory.

"If I watch games then I see that Tottenham are obviously doing pretty well, [but] Chelsea for me in the moment look like the favourites," he told reporters, per Goal.

"They have the bigger squad, great players, they're playing well.

"Now they are full on and have unbelievable opportunities to change [the team] between the games and from one game to the other. That's it."

Chelsea, of course, have just moved to the top of the Premier League following an impressive win against Leeds United.

But to hear Klopp name them as favourites is quite surprising.

The Blues have a brilliant squad - there's no denying that - but it will take time for all those players to gel.

Frank Lampard is not expected to deliver the Premier League title this season either. Right now, his team are exceeding expectation.

Chelsea are unbeaten in nine top-flight games - and 13 in all competitions - which shows just how much things have changed from those rocky opening results.

If this run continues they will certainly be in contention to win the title - but to name them as favourites already? It's a big claim from Klopp.

