Chelsea produced an assured display as they overcame Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Frank Lampard's side didn't start well at all, though.

They found themselves 1-0 down to Marcelo Bielsa's side after just four minutes when Patrick Bamford struck against his former club.

But Chelsea's dominance began to show soon after.

They restored parity in the 27th minute when Olivier Giroud continued his great form in front of goal.

Chelsea took the lead through Kurt Zouma just after the hour mark, before Christian Pulisic's stoppage-time goal made the points safe.

It was another great performance from Chelsea's brightest young prospect, Reece James.

The 20-year-old set up the first goal as his cross was put into the net by Giroud.

And he has gone viral for a moment in the first half whereby he showed his incredible strength in a tussle with Bamford.

The Leeds striker did all he could to try and take James down while he was on the ball.

But James, who is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, was having absolutely none of it as he spun and threw Bamford down to the ground.

The Chelsea star then gave Bamford a pure look of disgust as he got up.

Watch the moment below:

It went down very well with Chelsea fans and you can view some of the best reaction below.

Thar's not the only James moment that Chelsea fans enjoyed during the game.

The Englishman produced some fantastic time-wasting late on.

Chelsea were protecting a slender 2-1 lead late on when they were given a throw-in.

James, who was meant to take the throw, walked over to the sideline and kicked the ball away.

He then just stood there and did not react at all as a ball was thrown towards him.

The ball fell to Ian Poveda, who threw it to James again, but the Chelsea man just let the ball rebound off him for the second time.

James then decided to gather the ball and made a gesture towards the Leeds bench.

Classic timewasting. James has all the potential needed to become a club legend.

