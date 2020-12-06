Jurgen Klopp has made his feelings clear about the Premier League's fixture pile-up.

This year has been particularly tough on players, considering matches have been crammed in due to the campaign kicking off late.

We're now approaching Christmas too, and that's always a busy time, whether it's a normal season or not.

Unlike most of Europe's other top leagues, the Premier League does not take a break, with fixtures piling up over the festive period.

Towards the end of this month, things get particularly busy. But while Klopp is the one complaining this season, it seems Liverpool actually have the lightest Christmas schedule in the top-flight.

Between December 19 and December 30, the Reds will play - on average - every 4.5 days.

Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City, on the other hand, have a match every two days - which gives those three clubs the heaviest Xmas schedule by far.

Below is a breakdown of how often each Premier League club will play (on average) over the festive period:

Everton - play every 2 days

Man United - play every 2 days

Man City - play every 2 days

Arsenal - play every 2.3 days

Tottenham - play every 2.3 days

Chelsea - play every 2.5 days

Newcastle - play every 2.7 days

Aston Villa - play every 3 days

Burnley - play every 3 days

Leicester - play every 3 days

West Ham - play every 3 days

Wolves - play every 3 days

Brighton - play every 3.5 days

Crystal Palace - play every 3.5 days

Leeds - play every 3.5 days

Sheffield United - play every 3.5 days

West Brom - play every 3.5 days

Southampton - play every 4 days

Fulham - play every 4.5 days

Liverpool - play every 4.5 days

Of course, playing every four and a half days over Christmas is not ideal, but Liverpool and Klopp have quite a relaxed schedule compared to their rivals.

If anyone has the right to kick off at broadcasters this season, it's Pep Guardiola or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. We can't imagine Jose Mourinho is too happy either.

