Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea: How difficult are Premier League clubs' Christmas schedules?
Jurgen Klopp has made his feelings clear about the Premier League's fixture pile-up.
This year has been particularly tough on players, considering matches have been crammed in due to the campaign kicking off late.
We're now approaching Christmas too, and that's always a busy time, whether it's a normal season or not.
Unlike most of Europe's other top leagues, the Premier League does not take a break, with fixtures piling up over the festive period.
Towards the end of this month, things get particularly busy. But while Klopp is the one complaining this season, it seems Liverpool actually have the lightest Christmas schedule in the top-flight.
Between December 19 and December 30, the Reds will play - on average - every 4.5 days.
Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City, on the other hand, have a match every two days - which gives those three clubs the heaviest Xmas schedule by far.
Below is a breakdown of how often each Premier League club will play (on average) over the festive period:
- Everton - play every 2 days
- Man United - play every 2 days
- Man City - play every 2 days
- Arsenal - play every 2.3 days
- Tottenham - play every 2.3 days
- Chelsea - play every 2.5 days
- Newcastle - play every 2.7 days
- Aston Villa - play every 3 days
- Burnley - play every 3 days
- Leicester - play every 3 days
- West Ham - play every 3 days
- Wolves - play every 3 days
- Brighton - play every 3.5 days
- Crystal Palace - play every 3.5 days
- Leeds - play every 3.5 days
- Sheffield United - play every 3.5 days
- West Brom - play every 3.5 days
- Southampton - play every 4 days
- Fulham - play every 4.5 days
- Liverpool - play every 4.5 days
Of course, playing every four and a half days over Christmas is not ideal, but Liverpool and Klopp have quite a relaxed schedule compared to their rivals.
If anyone has the right to kick off at broadcasters this season, it's Pep Guardiola or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. We can't imagine Jose Mourinho is too happy either.News Now - Sport News