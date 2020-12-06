Manchester United stormed to yet another Premier League away victory on Saturday night.

Say what you like about the Red Devils' tumultuous form in 2020/21, but you can't deny that they love claiming three points on the road and they dished out that exact fate on West Ham United.

However, like many of their games on the road this season, victory didn't come easily and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men actually found themselves 1-0 down at half-time.

West Ham 1-3 Man Utd

With the United post having already been rattled in the early exchanges, Tomáš Souček bundled home a first-half opener for the Hammers when Declan Rice flicked on a corner.

It prompted Solskjaer to roll the dice at the break and introduce Bruno Fernandes, who had been given some rare breathing time ahead of the crucial Champions League trip to RB Leipzig.

And the Portuguese midfielder proved to be a game-changer, creating no fewer than eight chances, which is the most by any player in the Premier League this season despite only playing 45 minutes.

Man Utd turn things around

Paul Pogba fired the Red Devils on level terms with an astonishing strike from range, albeit under controversial circumstances with Dean Henderson's pass appearing to go out of play.

Nevertheless, it set the wheels in motion for United to pull away with Mason Greenwood rifling a left-footed strike into the bottom and Marcus Rashford converting a one-on-one with aplomb.

A fantastic turnaround for United then, but things could have been so different if it wasn't for West Ham only scoring once in the first-half and they have Aaron Wan-Bissaka to thank for that.

Wan-Bissaka's pace and tackle

The United right-back looked to have gifted a second goal for David Moyes' men when he failed horribly to intercept a through-ball from Pablo Fornals that played Jarrod Bowen clean through.

But despite being completely off balance with his botched clearance, 'Spider-Wan' showed remarkable pace to catch up with Bowen and make a goal-saving recovery tackle.

It really was a case of Wan-Bissaka going from zero to hero in the space of literally five seconds and you can check out the moment that oh-so crucial to the final result down below:

Proving the FIFA stats wrong

And to think FIFA only rate him at 86 pace!?

The distance he makes up might not look spectacular, but it's the fact he basically did a ballerina turn and touched the pitch before being able to chase down Bowen that makes it so brilliant.

For that reason alone, I think you've got to say Wan-Bissaka deserves a cheeky boost to his pace stats, particularly when Bowen's in-form card has a rating of 81 for speed that isn't to be sniffed at.

But above all else, Wan-Bissaka deserves credit for what could well have been a game-saving tackle because Bowen has been in remarkable form with four Premier League goals already.

In the end, though, he couldn't escape the blistering pace and daring slide-tackles of United's very own 'Spider'.

News Now - Sport News