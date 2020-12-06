The impact that Bruno Fernandes has had since joining Man United has been quite remarkable.

And his importance to this United side was on full display against West Ham on Sunday evening.

Fernandes had been dealing with a foot injury so was placed on the bench for the trip to the London Stadium.

United were dismal in Fernandes' absence as they trailed 1-0 going into the break.

Fernandes emerged from the bench for the second half and he produced an incredible display as United United scored three unanswered goals.

He recorded just the one assist in the second half, but that doesn't tell the full story.

He was incredible as he created eight chances for his side. He could have had three assists on another day had Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood not been wasteful in front of goal.

He has now scored 22 goals and recorded 14 assists in 37 games for the Red Devils, which is an incredible tally for a midfielder.

United may be worried that they could lose Fernandes in the future.

But they are now taking action as, according to the Mirror, they are set to offer him a huge new contract.

They report that Fernandes will be offered a £200,000-per-week contract, which is double what he is on at the moment.

The figure being offered to Fernandes is still £100,000-per-week fewer than what Paul Pogba earns at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese is just 11 months into his four-and-half year contract, which also includes the option of a further year.

But United want to reward him for his unbelievable form and help stave off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In all honesty, the deal would be completely deserved.

United would be a in a real hole without Fernandes. The Red Devils simply cannot afford to lose him so they should be trying with all their might to keep him as happy as possible.

