Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Declan Rice - the Premier League boasts some fantastic young players right now.

But the pick of the bunch so far this season hasn’t been heralded as English football’s answer to Andreas Iniesta, priced by their club at £70m or almost caused an English civil war due to Gareth Southgate’s preference for them over Jack Grealish.

Indeed, in comparison to the hype surrounding Man City, Chelsea and West Ham’s coveted young talents, glowing endorsements for Wolves’ Pedro Neto have rarely exceeded an audible whisper.

But the statistics suggest the 20-year-old is the top performing youngster in the Premier League right now. For all players aged under 22, Pedro ranks first for goals, assists and key passes, second for dribbles and third for interceptions.

He’s also clocked up the fourth-most Premier League minutes of any U21, and while minutes alone don’t necessarily mean much, Neto’s game-time does reflect his importance to this Wolves side and the extent that Nuno Santo feels obliged to start him - even often at the expense of Adama Traore.

Perhaps even more telling is the fact Neto’s been directly involved in almost half of Wolves’ 11 Premier League goals, even chalking up a vital winner against Fulham and an equaliser from the bench versus Southampton.

In fact, Neto’s form has been so good that the Italian press now claim he’s a target for Juventus. But certainly in the British media, aside from the likes of Tim Spiers describing him as a “fearless young lad” and Joe Thomlinson mooting him as one of the youngsters to look out for this season, there hasn’t been a great deal of appreciation for what Neto’s brought to the table in 2020/21.

But GIVEMESPORT are in a position to try and put that right. With two goals in November, Neto has been nominated for the GMS Fans’ Player of the Month award. You can cast your vote below this article or by visiting https://www.footballfancast.com/fan-awards.

News Now - Sport News