The NXT roster are preparing for TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday.

One of the developmental brands most popular PPV events, the namesake match sees two teams face off against each other inside a cage that spans two rings.

This year, the men's WarGames bout will see the Undisputed Era battle the team of Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

An explosive rivalry between the eight men actually started with beef solely between Adam Cole and McAfee, but it has grown into one of the most exciting storylines on WWE TV recently.

Pat deserves serious credit for his role in the action too, considering he's a relative wrestling rookie, having taken to the squared circle in 2020 following a successful NFL career.

While many fans have been impressed with how the former footballer has taken to WWE, CM Punk has argued that his success reflects badly on other NXT stars, tweeting:

"A lot of it has to do with circumstance, but everyone else on the show(s) should feel embarrassment, and subsequently USE said feeling to better themselves, at the fact that Pat McAfee is a better promo than everyone on the show(s)."

While Punk makes an interesting point, it could be argued that McAfee's presence is simply elevating those around him.

NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan have been pushed to the top of the card - alongside Pete Dunne - and the four of them will make brilliant opponents for Undisputed Era.

The stable have long been main event players in NXT, but finally look like they could be overthrown by a group even more sinister than themselves.

Without McAfee, that simply wouldn't be the case.

Yes, there's an argument to suggest that other developing WWE stars should use their 'embarrassment' to better themselves but right now, it seems like Pat's presence is doing more good than bad in NXT.

