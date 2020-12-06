Leeds United succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Marcelo Bielsa's side started well and actually took the lead after just four minutes.

Patrick Bamford latched onto a stunning pass from Kalvin Philips before rounding Edouard Mendy and finishing into an empty net.

But that was as good as it got for Leeds.

Chelsea restored parity through Olivier Giroud in the 26th minute.

Kurt Zouma put the hosts in the lead just after the hour-mark and Christian Pulisic netted in extra-time to condemn Leeds to their fifth defeat of the season.

Bielsa is never one to hide his emotions and he could not contain his disappointment at Stuart Dallas late on in the game.

Dallas had the ball by the touchline when he suffered an unfortunate slip.

Bielsa, who was standing directly behind him, could be seen throwing his hands in the air before turning around and walking to the dugout in disgust.

Watch the moment below:

Fortunately for Leeds, Dallas' slip did not prove to be costly on that occasion as Tammy Abraham skewed his effort wide.

Leeds are now 13th in the table having accumulated 14 points from their opening 11 games.

He said in his post-match interview that his team deserved to come away from Stamford Bridge with nothing.

"I thought that the result was fair. What we lacked was that we failed to recover the ball in the initial phase of the game when Chelsea played out from the back," he said, per Leeds-live.co.uk.

He added, per BBC: "It was difficult for us to stop them playing out from the back with their centre-backs and N'Golo Kante. The difficulty for us was we didn't manage to take the ball of them in their own half.

"I never question the refereeing decisions and this game was not decided by the referee. He did not decide the game.Always defeats are an opportunity to learn something.

"That the public can enjoy the football [again] is always good news."

