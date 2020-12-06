Juventus managed to overcome fierce rivals Torino at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening.

Andrea Pirlo's side looked like they could taste defeat when Nicolas Nkoulou netted in the ninth minute.

Torinho held the slender lead deep into the second half but their resolve was broken when Weston McKennie netted with 12 minutes remaining.

And Juve took all three points when Leonardo Bonucci scored the winner just before the end of normal time.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the whole 90 minutes but he was unable to continue his good goal scoring form.

The Portuguese superstar went into the game having scored four goals from his last three games.

He was unable to add to his tally but he actually tried to score within seconds of the game kicking off.

Juventus had the kick-off and Ronaldo immediately tried an audacious effort from the halfway line.

Unfortunately, his effort didn't threaten the Torino goal as it sailed over the bar.

Not a bad attempt, it's just a shame he was unable to pull off what would have been an incredible goal.

One fan has mocked Ronaldo's attempt, though, claiming that he was 'trying out for the NFL'.

That of course is reference to field goals in American Football, where you have to kick the ball into the air and through the goalposts.

Despite not adding to the 10 goals Ronaldo has scored this season, it was still a pleasing night for him.

He scored his 750th professional goal against Dynamo Kiev in mid-week and he was presented with a special shirt to commemorate that achievement by Juve president, Andrea Agnelli.

Ronaldo wrote of the moment after the game: "President Agnelli representing this amazing club in this historical moment in my carreer. Special thanks to the squad back there: I couldn’t do it without your help, guys! Let’s go! All together for all our big goals this season! Fino Alla Fine!"

