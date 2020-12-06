West Brom were on the wrong end of a controversial red card decision against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Baggies fell behind early on when Darnell Furlong scored an own-goal.

The full-back made amends 20 minutes later as his cut-back was put into the net by Conor Gallagher.

But Slaven Bilic's side were reduced to 10-men shortly after when Matheus Pereira was sent off.

The Brazilian was fouled and, when he made his way to the ground, his feet made contact with Patrick van Aanholt.

He was initially given a yellow card. VAR reviewed the incident and told referee Paul Tierney to consult with the pitch-side monitor.

Pereira was then given his marching orders.

It was a controversial decision and you can watch it below:

I'm not sure he should be given a red card for that. It's extremely soft.

He has caught Van Aanholt but I seriously doubt it was intentional.

It's certainly not 'clear and obvious' enough for the original decision to be overturned.

Many think that Pereira was hardly done by. You can view some of the reaction of football fans below:

Comparisons were drawn between Pereira's 'kick out' and Harry Maguire's on Michy Batshuayi earlier this year.

Maguire was not sent off for the incident against Chelsea, despite it being a lot worse than Pereira's.

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier was also angry with the decision, writing on Twitter: "If that’s a red card then football has gone".

Unfortunately, the decision at the Hawthorns is just the latest of what has been a series of ridiculous interventions made by VAR in the past few seasons.

News Now - Sport News