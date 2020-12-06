Ahead of his fight with Kubrat Pulev, Anthony Joshua’s net worth is a staggering $80million.

Anthony Joshua has now entered the top 10 list of ‘Richest Boxers’, with the British heavyweight the only fighter in the list currently active, as per celebritynetworth.com.

Unsurprisingly, the no.1 in the list is Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, with boxing legends such as Manny Pacquiao and George Foreman also featured.

AJ has made his way earning his worth through his success, starting from his Olympic gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Following his Olympic triumph, Joshua turned professional and it’s fair to say he has had a lot of success. Now current WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of the world, AJ is a very accomplished heavyweight.

To put Joshua’s net worth into perspective, the WBC heavyweight champion the ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury has reportedly half the net worth of AJ, totalling at $40million.

On December 12, AJ will step into the ring for the first time in over a year to go toe-to-toe with Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev.

The box office event was originally scheduled for June of this year, before the coronavirus pandemic delayed the fight.

Joshua’s last fight took place in Saudi Arabia in December last year, where he had a revenge victory over Andy Ruiz Jr.

He will defend his belts next weekend against Pulev, who will be looking to cause an upset in London.

The heavyweight bout will be the first time AJ has fought in England since September 2018, where he overcame Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium with over 80,000 in attendance.

Joshua is also looking to put on a dominant performance, with his sights set on the two-fight deal he has agreed with Tyson Fury set to take place in 2021.

News Now - Sport News