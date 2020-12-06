The ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury has shown off his and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson’s remarkable body transformations.

The two heavyweights have lost a combined 22 stone during their training to return to the sport. That’s a lot of weight.

Fury had a two-year hiatus in his career due to his personal battles, while Tyson agreed to step in the ring one more time for an exhibition bout that took place last weekend.

Both have had personal struggles in the past and as a result gained weight, from Fury’s drink and drug abuse, to Tyson’s retirement following his final fight, losing to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Over 15 years later, ‘Iron Mike’ returned in the exciting exhibition bout with fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr, with boxing fans watching from all over the world to see them both between the ropes one more time.

At his heaviest, ‘Iron Mike’ weighed 27 stone after his retirement, but walked out to the ring to go toe-to-toe with an opponent one last time to fight in the entertaining exhibition match.

Meanwhile, Fury returned to the ring with motivation and hunger for success, battling to the top and dethroning ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight title last year.

Fury, now aged 32, still holds the WBC crown, and his return to the sport has been inspiring to fans, while the Gypsy King continues to impress.

Posted on Friday to his social media, British heavyweight Tyson Fury had some “Friday inspiration” for boxing fans to see.

The post on Twitter had two comparisons of the “two Tysons”, with photos showing both their body transformations to return back to the ring.

The Gypsy King credited both Tyson and himself, ending the post with: “@MikeTyson – hard work pays off."

Fury is looking to return to the ring in 2021 after his scheduled UK homecoming fight was cancelled set to take place this weekend.

Now, Fury has his sights set on the unification bout with Anthony Joshua – only if AJ is victorious against Bulgarian veteran Kubrat Pulev on December 12.

