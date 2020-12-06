The opening 13 minutes of the north London derby were pretty underwhelming.

The 2,000 Spurs fans were having a lot of fun but neither Arsenal or Tottenham started particularly strongly.

Alexandre Lacazette kicking the ball out of play from kick-off summed it up really.

That was until Heung-min Son picked up the ball 25 yards out from Harry Kane.

There didn't appear to be too much danger for the away side.

However, they allowed the incredible South Korean to put inside onto his right foot and curl a beautiful effort past Bernd Leno into the far corner to give Spurs the lead.

What. A. Goal.

It was Son's 10th goal in the Premier League this season in just his 11th appearance. Incidentally, Arsenal have scored the same themselves.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is looking to keep his 100% record at home to Arsenal during his career but ahead of the game, the Spurs boss insisted it meant nothing.

"It means nothing for this game, it's history and that's it, I don't really care" Mourinho said.

"When I went to Newcastle the last time, the question was that I had never won in my career there and I didn't really care about that either."

He also had his say on Eric Dier's claim that Mikel Arteta is one of the best young coaches in Europe.

"I don't know them all so it is very hard to say that," Mourinho said.

"Is he a good coach? A talented coach? He has already won an important competition in the first few months of his career.

"We can't deny that and to be at Arsenal you have to be good and if you are not then you are not there.

"So yes, Mikel (Arteta) is a good coach but I want to respect the others, especially the ones I don't know well and are probably very talented."

The 2,000 fans inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium celebrated Son's goal wildly and Mourinho knew what a special moment it would be for those lucky supporters.

"I think this moment will be a privilege. They will feel privileged to be one of the 2,000 fans.

"But it's just the first step. As soon as possible we will have football back to normality."

News Now - Sport News