Tottenham looked to have had the north London derby wrapped up at half-time as they surged into a 2-0 lead.

In front of 2,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Heung Min-Son gave the home side the lead with a terrific strike from 25-yards.

Harry Kane's pass found Son, who cut inside and fired an unstoppable shot past Bernd Leno.

Superb.

In fairness, Arsenal responded well and had a decent spell of pressure just before half-time.

However, just before the break, Spurs went 2-0 ahead.

Hector Bellerin's cross was cut out by Serge Aurier and, seconds later, Spurs had four vs two as Giovani Lo Celso broke with the way.

How were Arsenal so exposed?

Well, replays showed that summer signing Thomas Partey had made his way off the pitch as he was struggling with an injury.

As Spurs broke, Mikel Arteta pushed Partey back onto the pitch in an attempt to defend the situation.

But Lo Celso found Son, who found Kane, who fired a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Spurs were 2-0 up and Partey was immediately substituted for Dani Ceballos.

Partey was a doubt for the match but, on Thursday, Arteta admitted he could be fit for the derby.

"He's putting a lot of pressure on us," he said on Thursday night.

"He's training tomorrow with us and let's see how it goes in the next couple of days."

It seems he came back far too soon....

News Now - Sport News