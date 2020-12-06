Tottenham moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Arsenal.

In front of 2,000 fans, two moments of brilliance saw the Gunners plunged further into crisis.

It was the familiar suspects of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son who combined to open the scoring.

The England international once again demonstrated why he's the best all-round player in the Premier League right now, holding off Arsenal's midfield in a deeper role before pinging the ball to Son.

The South Korean then finished with a screamer from 25 yards out.

Then, Spurs put together a superb counter-attack which Kane finished with a powerful strike. He's now the record goalscorer in this fixture with 11 goals, having surpassed Emmanuel Adebayor.

There was a bizarre moment in the build-up to that goal when Thomas Partey, who had overcome injury to start in what should have been a huge boost for Mikel Arteta, took himself off the pitch.

His manager pushed him back on but the midfielder pulled up again.

The visitors did have some decent spells, but Jose Mourinho's side remained resolute. Ultimately, it was a case of same old Arsenal. In the first half, they failed to have a single shot in the box despite 12 crosses and their lack of creativity was on show once again.

It prompted one of the greatest meltdowns from AFTV to date. If you've seen much of DT and co in the past, you'll know that takes some doing.

He then appeared to walk off altogether as Kane made it 2-0.

Arsenal's season genuinely has grown men stamping their feet as they slipped down to 15th in the Premier League table.

News Now - Sport News