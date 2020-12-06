Premier League badges are some of the most iconic symbols in the world.

You don't have to be a football fan for the insignias of sporting juggernauts like Manchester United to Liverpool to at the very least ring a bell, even if you can't put an exact name on them.

Yes, it's down to the clubs plastering their logo on every piece of merchandise you could possibly imagine, but it's also because the beautiful game is one of the most popular sports in the world.

Club badges

As a result, there's a lot of pressure when those rare occasions for a redesign of the club badge rolls around because every little tweak could come to define the club for the decades to come.

Besides, we all remember the terrible new badge that was proposed for Leeds United in the summer of 2018, only to be rightfully rejected as something that looked fresh out of an old PES game.

So, by all accounts, getting something that will be kissed by both millions of fans and world-class footballers for years to come is a difficult task - and some clubs have pulled it off better than others.

Ranking Premier League badges

Earlier this year at GIVEMESPORT, we took it upon ourselves to rank the 20 clubs badges in the Premier League from the worst to best looking using our beloved medium of tiermaker.

But tastes change and so do the teams in the Premier League with Bournemouth, Norwich City and Watford making way for Leeds, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.

As a result, we're going to have a second stab at ranking the club badges in England's top flight and you can check out our breakdown as well as the full tiermaker graphic down below:

Downright ugly

Burnley

There's so much going on, isn't there!? We just can't get on board with the Lego-like constructions, one million symbols, four colours, two different animals and a perimeter shield for extra clutter.

Below average

West Ham United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Crystal Palace

The West Ham and City designs are comfortably the most egregious here because their modernity smacks you around the face by looking like someone cobbled it together on Microsoft Paint.

As much as the Tottenham cockerel is so iconic, its awkward shape makes it stick out like a sore thumb and it looked much better surrounded by a shield as it was for the 2017/18 home kit.

We have a similar problem with the bizarrely-outlined Palace badge, while Everton's logo comes closest to moving into the middle tier despite proving a downgrade on their mid-2000s design.

Easy on the eye

Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and Chelsea

A brightly-emblazoned Fox and white Yorkshire rose makes Leicester one of the finest in this tier, while there's a lot to love about Chelsea's aside from the red footballs injecting one colour too many.

Two promoted teams wrestle their way into the middle ground with Fulham having a pretty basic badge that's hard to love or hate and Albion touting a design that looks dated one minute and classy the next.

Southampton boast a pretty tidy design, give or take the obnoxiously-green tree, while Brighton have one of the neatest arrangements on the market but won't win any awards for originality.

Gorgeous

Sheffield United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa

Crossed swords in a red, black and white template is an instant winner for Sheffield United and Arsenal show how a modern re-design should be done with a simple and 3D-looking final product.

Newcastle nail the balancing act of seahorses, cast battlements, knight and a shield, while all credit to Villa for moving up a place this year by winning us over with their simple claret and blue cocktail.

You might be surprised to see Liverpool's stunning badge fall short of the highest-heights, we just prefer their simple gold Liver bird and at least three other designs on display in the Premier League.

Simply beautiful

Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United

Nothing gets more iconic than the United badge, does it? The red and yellow colour scheme is simply stunning, not to mention the brilliantly-unique template and the legendary devil outline.

Meanwhile, Leeds and Wolves get a massive thumbs up for proving that less is more, both looking downright kickass by way of using simple designs that vibrate off the shirt in the club colours.

Complete graphic

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I really don't envy the graphic designers who have to draw up these badges because they literally come to define the entity of thousands of people love for years and years - it sounds horrible!

But I've got to say, most of the Premier League sides have done pretty well for themselves because I think the Burnley badge, sorry Sean Dyche, stands alone as the one design I really can't stand.

That being said, the distinctly computer-age looks for West Ham and City that have been implemented over the last decade do set a worrying trend as something about them just, well, looks off.

And maybe how old the designs are does have an effect on me; perhaps the nostalgia of the United and Leeds badges pulled at my heartstrings and made me instinctively elevate them to the top tier.

Then again, even if that is the case, Wolves would be my number one design if I really had to choose because there's something about the simplicity of the template that makes it look so badass.

