North London is well and truly white this evening.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move back top of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal now sit 15th.

Once again, it was a Son Heung-min and Harry Kane double act.

In the 13th minute, brilliant hold-up play by Kane saw him release Son down the left. The South Korean cut inside onto his right foot and fired an incredible 25-yard strike past Bernd Leno to give the home side the lead.

The 2,000 fans inside the stadium enjoyed that one.

And just before half time, it was game over as Spurs’ two talismen combined once again.

With just seconds remaining in the first half, the Gunners pushed forward for an equaliser. But after Hector Bellerin’s cross was cut out, they were in trouble.

Thomas Partey left the pitch due to an untimely injury as Spurs had a four vs two in their favour. And they made the most of it.

Giovani Lo Celso found Son, who slipped in Kane on the left side of the penalty area. From a tight angle, Kane smashed the balll off the underside of the crossbar with his left foot to put Spurs 2-0 ahead.

You don’t need to be a football expert to know what would follow after the break.

Mourinho’s side took no risks with all 11 players ensuring they kept a clean sheet and moved back to the summit. Even Harry Kane had a big defensive job to do.

And in the 93rd-minute, the striker was back on the edge of his box helping his side defend.

However, Kane was involved in a clash with Arsenal defender Gabriel which has seen him come in for serious criticism.

As the ball goes in the air, Kane leans into his opponent with him in mid-air causing the Brazilian to land heavily on the ground.

It’s something we’ve seen Kane do on a number of occasions and fans on social media were calling him for a move that could have resulted in a serious injury for his opponent.

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Earlier this season, Kane won a penalty against Brighton for a very similar challenge on Brighton’s Adam Lallana.

It was something that Martin Keown called “dangerous” on Match of the Day 2.

"The referee has had a really bad afternoon, this is Harry Kane, I believe he knows exactly what he is doing," Keown said.

"He looks at his opponent, knows what he is going to do and makes a back for him. I think it is dangerous play from Harry Kane and he knows what he is doing and I don't even think it is a penalty."

News Now - Sport News