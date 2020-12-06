According to reports from TeamTalk, Aston Villa are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy.

The 42-cap Ireland international's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and while TeamTalk's exclusive centres around a potential move to Celtic - who will be able to discuss a free transfer in January - Aston Villa and Burnley are mentioned as potential suitors as well.

McCarthy boasts plenty of experience in the top flight. Throughout spells with Wigan, Everton and the Eagles, he's made over 260 Premier League appearances.

However, the latter portion of his career has been disrupted by serious injury problems, meaning he's only made over ten appearances in one of the last four seasons - including the current one.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, certainly aren't short of midfield options at the moment, so would McCarthy actually be a wise signing for Dean Smith's side?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Jack Saville, Charlie Carmichael and Christy Malyan attempt to answer that question below...

Jonathan Gorrie

"Aston Villa already have a midfield that is surely the envy of many sides outside the top four.

"Douglas Luiz's form was highlighted by Smith towards the back end of last season with his performances so good that Manchester City are reportedly aiming to bring him back to the club.

"Scotland hero John McGinn goes from strength to strength even after £50m links with Manchester United given his average of 1.7 key passes per game is the highest it's ever been in the Premier League, while Ross Barkley has enjoyed something of a renaissance since joining Villa on loan.

"Even outside of that really rather impressive trident, the likes of Connor Hourihane, Jacob Ramsey and Marvellous Nakamba offer back-ups, so a move for McCarthy would be overkill when it comes to central midfield positions."

Christy Malyan

"I don't think McCarthy necessarily takes Villa to another level but he would be a decent squad addition. The former Wigan man is best known for his work-rate but showed during his spell with the Latics that he can play some really tidy football as well.

"When you throw in his Premier League experience too, he's someone who'll give Smith a lot to work with in midfield - whether that's simply sweeping up in front of the defence or playing in a more dynamic role.

"The ultimate question in terms of value is how much game-time he'll receive. Villa's squad certainly isn't short of options in the middle of the park.

"But there's no reason Hourihane and Nakamba won't be moved on in the near future - they're hardly uprooting trees in the Midlands - and McCarthy would be a sturdy bet to replace either for relatively modest expense."

Charlie Carmichael

"McCarthy is a decent player but I don’t have him down as someone who improves Villa. He’d be good for squad depth, but there’s no way he replaces Luiz in that deep-lying midfield role, and I’m not overly convinced he’s any better than Hourihane, either.

"I’d say McGinn and Barkley are a cut above, too, and Villa’s focus should be on getting the latter to sign permanently after the conclusion of his loan spell from Chelsea."

Jack Saville

"Central midfield is not an area of priority for Aston Villa given their depth of resources, but it's easy to see why they are interested in a move for James McCarthy nonetheless.

"The Republic of Ireland international is an excellent all-action midfielder on his day, and in truth it's a great shame that a career-defining double leg break deprived him of some of his peak years.

"There have been fleeting moments and a handful of performances - most notably his display in Palace's 3-1 win against Manchester United earlier this season - to suggest he can still be an asset at this level, so he could certainly add value at Villa as a squad player.

"Smith is blessed with plenty of options, but it's worth bearing in mind that Nakamba, McGinn and Hourihane are all left-footed. As a more defensive-minded, functional and right-footed option in a three-man midfield, McCarthy could be a shrewd addition."

