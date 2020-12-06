Celtic news: Marian Shved slated by his manager on loan at KV Mechelen as woes continue

Celtic's move for Marian Shved is looking increasingly misguided with every passing month.

The Bhoys decided to sign the Ukrainian attacking midfielder in January 2019, but he was immediately sent back to Karpaty for the rest of the season on a temporary loan deal.

There was a looming feeling of expectation and acute intrigue over the youngster's potential before he set foot at Paradise: would he be a flagship example of Celtic's scouting system at its most cunning, or would he simply be a poorly judged gamble?

That he was selected to play just 40 minutes of senior football in his debut season suggested the latter was a more fitting conclusion, but he was offered an opportunity to resurrect his stuttering career in Belgium this season and a potential lifeline for his future with the Hoops.

However, having made just three substitute appearances since signing for KV Mechelen, an ominous report detailing an explanation for his failure to integrate in Belgium has now emerged.

While speaking to Belgian media outlet HLN, Wouter Vrancken, Mechelen's manager, has outlined the reasons for Shved's peripheral role this season.

“The players and staff do everything they can to include Shved in the story. But he puts himself above the group. He regularly arrives late and pretends not to be here. The staff and the players have talked to him several times. I spoke to him in private, I also addressed him in the group.

“Then if you don’t even get a response… Well, it stops. If you want to be a loner, you can. But then go play billiards or something. Then you don’t belong in this team, where everyone goes through the fire for each other. He is introverted. And his arrogance makes it worse.”

And to further compound matters for the 23-year-old misfit, one of his teammates, who is unnamed, also took aim at the loanee: “Marian is a timid guy. He is strong in a one-on-one situation and a good finisher. Someone with many qualities. But he has an incredibly bad attitude. I can understand that the trainer is not satisfied.”

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

The pattern of Shved's career serves as an apt illustration of how talent is nothing without application.

It is not easy to relocate to a new country every 12 months and Shved may well be struggling with the realities of what his career entails, but his woes are only going to continue unless he has a significant change in mentality.

However, it must be said that his manager has rather hung the two-cap Ukraine international out to dry, and the admission is unlikely to do him any favours as he bids to breathe life into his career.

The issue needs to be dealt with internally sooner rather than later, otherwise it could be a second successive season down the drain for Shved at a crucial stage in his development.

Either way, these are ominous signs for a player of whom so much was once expected.

