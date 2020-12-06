Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set for a new contract at Manchester United.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils plan to hold talks with their talismanic midfielder in the new year and agree an improved deal by the end of the season.

The fresh terms will extend Fernandes' stay at Old Trafford by another year and double his wages to £200k per week.

It's well-earned reward for Fernandes' form since moving to Old Trafford in January.

He's racked up an incredible 36 goal involvements in 38 games for United and while a number of those have been from the penalty spot, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dependence on the Portuguese for results has only grown with each passing game.

In fact, Manchester United's 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday was incredibly telling. The Red Devils were trailing by a goal going into the interval with Fernandes on the bench.

But Solskjaer introduced the 26-year-old at half-time and within the second 45 minutes alone, he produced an incredible eight key passes - the most any Premier League player has managed in a single game this season.

That includes the assist for Paul Pogba's equaliser, as well as a through pass to Marcus Rashford who fired his shot past Lukasz Fabianski only to see it cannon off the post.

While there is an inevitable debate over whether the Red Devils should be so dependent on one individual, the fact United are paying just £100k per week for such talismanic influence is in itself noteworthy.

Credit has to go to Ed Woodward here, for agreeing such a modest contract with a talent who could clearly justify being paid so much more - even the pay rise to £200k feels like a snip considering goalkeeper David De Gea earns almost double that.

Breaking Fernandes' earnings down by way of his contributions shows just how cost-effective a signing he's been.

Having so far been at Old Trafford for 311 days, Fernandes has picked up £4,442,857 in wages. That's a lot of money but equates to just £123,412 per goal involvement.

To give some perspective, since De Gea signed his £375k per-week contract last year, United have forked out just shy of £1.5m per clean sheet, while £250k per-week earner Anthony Martial has cost the Red Devils £561k per goal involvement since agreeing a new deal in January 2019.

Perhaps most tellingly, Fernandes has cost United just £87k per point in the Premier League, which is an even more modest sum when considering how many of the those points have been a direct consequence of the midfielder's goals, assists and all-round performances.

To say Woodward has a mixed relationship with United supporters would be an understatement. His record in the transfer market has generally underwhelmed, as big-money acquisitions have struggled to live up to their billing at Old Trafford.

And yet Fernandes represents a genuine masterstroke from United's chief executive.

In addition to a transfer fee potentially rising to £67.6m looking like small change considering how much the Red Devils could get for their playmaker now - Transfermarkt already value him higher at £72m - Fernandes has been paid a relative pittance as well.

