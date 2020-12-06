According to the Shields Gazette, Newcastle United are exploring the possibility of re-signing former loan acquisition Jetro Willems in January.

The 22-cap Dutchman moved to Tyneside in summer 2019 and largely impressed, with his dynamic displays down the left resulting in two goals and two assists, but unfortunately suffered a campaign-ending injury in January.

The left-back is now back in full training with parent club Eintracht Frankfurt but looks set to be allowed to leave in the next transfer window as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

And it appears a return to Newcastle is a distinct possibility. As well as clearly being available for transfer, there’s genuine interest from the Magpies while Willems himself has hinted at a preference to represent the Toon once again.

But there is a saying that you should never go back in football, so would this be a wise move?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Charlie Carmichael, Jack Saville and Christy Malyan look to answer a simple question - should Steve Bruce and company re-sign Willems?

Jonathan Gorrie

“While Jamal Lewis has finally addressed the long-running issues Newcastle United have had at left-back, there is little natural cover for the Northern Ireland international.

“Matt Ritchie has struggled with injury so far and failed to wholly convince during his only start of the season against Tottenham in September, so a return for Willems does Bruce a big favour in really strengthening that side of the pitch.

“Crossing has been a real issue, too. In fact, only Ritchie has completed considerably more than one cross on average per game (2.5), with Lewis only averaging 1.1.

“So, by bringing in a natural left-footer who could cover for Lewis or even operate further up the field, it stands to reason that the service into the box to would maximise Joelinton’s aerial threat, as well as Andy Carroll’s.”

“Only four players beat Willems' average of 0.8 key passes per game last season, which is very impressive when you consider his campaign ended in January. Furthermore, he does seem like someone who can come in mid-season and settle right away given his previous stint on Tyneside.

“Without a doubt, Willems should be brought back.”

Jack Saville

"Willems was a hugely popular figure on Tyneside and his return would be greeted with enthusiasm by the majority of Newcastle supporters. However, signing players based on sentiment is rarely a wise strategy, and the Magpies should swerve a move for the 26-year-old even if he could be available for a cut-price in January.

"Steve Bruce has Jamal Lewis and Matt Ritchie both available at left-back, while Javier Manquillo, who has slowly grown into the side, is capable of deputising in the event that both of Bruce's naturally left-sided options are absent.

"It would be textbook Mike Ashley to go in for Willems when his value reaches its lowest point in the final six months of his contract, but even financially it makes little sense to add a fourth left-back option."

Charlie Carmichael

“Willems is a solid defender who did a great job in the first half of last season for Newcastle.

“Obviously the summer signing of Lewis means he’d have stiff competition for a starting berth, but it’s still a move that makes sense to me, especially if Newcastle can get him for a nominal fee in January.

“Competition for places is healthy, and Willems became a firm fans favourite during his short spell on Tyneside. I’d back him to rediscover that form once he’s fully fit and up to speed following his injury struggles.”

Christy Malyan

“It’s no great secret that Mike Ashley runs a tight ship at Newcastle and while Willems would be a trusty pair of hands to supplement Bruce’s squad, ultimately I think the money could be put to better use in other areas.

“Indeed, Newcastle have Paul Dummett to eventually return while Ritchie can play at left-back if necessary as well - so do the Magpies really need another body thrown into the mix? It seems like a waste of funds, even if Willems can be signed for a small fee.

“In contrast, Newcastle’s defensive options on the opposite flank are really underwhelming. Javier Manquillo and Emil Kraft can both do a job but not much more, and I would therefore suggest that Newcastle switch their focus to signing a right-back instead.”

*** All stats correct prior to Friday's clash with Aston Villa

News Now - Sport News