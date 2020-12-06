For the first time since they were crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool fans were allowed back inside Anfield to watch their side once again.

For the visit of Wolves, 2,000 Liverpool supporters welcomed the champions onto the pitch as Jurgen Klopp's side looked to keep pace with Tottenham.

This is a very different Liverpool side that last played in front of a packed Anfield with a whole host of first-team injuries.

But Mohamed Salah gave the home side an early lead as he capitalised on a Conor Coady mistake.

Wolves had a first half penalty ruled out by VAR after Coady went down under Sadio Mane's challenge. Replays showed that the former Liverpool defender went down without any contact.

With 30 minutes remaining, the home side could have started getting nervy but Gini Wijnaldum settled any nerves with a beautiful finish into the top corner at the Kop end.

The fans stood in that stand loved it and so too did a certain watching Dutchman - Virgil van Dijk.

Wijnaldum ran over to where Van Dijk was sitting just behind the Liverpool bench and dedicated the goal to him with his traditional 'chin celebration.'

Beautiful.

Things soon got even better for Liverpool.

Joel Matip made it 3-0 with a header from Salah's cross before Trent Alexander-Arnold returned with a brilliant cross which was converted by Mane to make it four.

