Liverpool reminded their Premier League title rivals that they remain unstoppable when close to their best with a 4-0 win over Wolves.

Hours earlier after Tottenham had moved top of the Premier League table with a win over Arsenal, Jose Mourinho had warned the champions they wouldn't score many against Nuno's side.

But that's exactly what they did.

Mo Salah opened the scoring courtesy of a Conor Coady error.

It then looked as if Wolves would get back into it when the centre-back won a penalty having gone down under minimal contact from Sadio Mane.

VAR intervened, and Jurgen Klopp's men went on to blitz Wolves in the second half. Gini Wijnaldum scored a brilliant goal from the edge of the box, which he dedicated to international teammate Virgil van Dijk - the injured defender was present in the stands and looked delighted.

Joel Matip then scored a header to put the game beyond doubt, and the returning Trent Alexander-Arnold subsequently delivered an exquisite ball into the box which Nelson Semedo put into his own goal.

Wolves will be disappointed to have been swept aside so easily having looked impressive against Arsenal at the Emirates in their last outing.

No goal, but a moment of magic from Firmino

Yet speaking of being disheartened, with even Matip getting in on the act, Roberto Firmino might have been frustrated not to get on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian has only scored twice in his 11 league appearances this season, though Klopp has always been keen to stress that he contributes so much more.

And while he didn't find the back of the net, he did produce a moment of skill to embarrass Joao Moutinho. Firmino pulled the ball back from Leander Dendoncker and with deadly precision, nutmegged Moutinho.

Both men clearly decided they couldn't stop him and sandwiched the Reds forward to the floor.

Check out his full highlights below:

Liverpool certainly put on a show for their 2,000 fans at Anfield. It's only goal difference that is keeping them in second after a special night on Merseyside.

News Now - Sport News