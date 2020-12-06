Floyd Mayweather has confirmed he'll fight Logan Paul in a special exhibition fight next year.

The bout will take place on February 21, 2021 on PPV.

The undefeated 'Money' will take on the YouTube star in a huge boost to the latter's legitimacy.

Both the Paul brothers have been craving a fight of this magnitude, with Jake recently calling out Conor McGregor.

While that meeting seems a long way off, Mayweather will return to the ring to defend his 50-0 record in just over two months' time.

The former world champion is now 43, but recently promised he'd agree to the match after the social media hit claimed he could knock him out with one punch.

The bad news, Logan, is you're now going to have to back up that talk...

Paul's first fight was a draw against fellow KSI, but the British YouTuber then beat him by unanimous decision in their second meeting.

Paul vs Mayweather is a fight many of the former's fans would love to see, but how many believed it would really happen?

A date's now in the diary and we've got just 11 weeks to wait until the talking's over.

News Now - Sport News