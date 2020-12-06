All is not well at Arsenal this season.

A 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday saw their 2020/21 season hit a new low.

The defeat left them in 15th with just 13 points from their opening 11 matches. If that wasn’t bad enough, Spurs went back above Chelsea to the top of the Premier League.

Salt. In. Wounds.

Where do Arsenal go from here?

Gone are the days where they leaders like Tony Adams, Martin Keown or Patrick Vieira to bail them out.

Instead, they will be looking to captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who signed a massive new contract in the summer to turn things around.

Apart from the fact the skipper hasn’t scored a Premier League goal from open play in the last 10 matches. In fact, he’s got just one from open play all season - on the opening weekend of the campaign against Fulham.

And it sums up Arsenal’s problems as a whole.

They’ve scored just 10 Premier League goals in 11 games, had just 32 shots on target (the 17th worst in the league) and created 65 chances (the worst in the league).

When that damning graphic appeared on the screen during their north London derby defeat, it sparked a reaction from Aubameyang’s agent of all people.

The Kmen Media account, who look after Aubameyang, tweeted an image of the stats and wrote: “If you create chances…”

The captain's agent is now taking shots at the football club.

If Arsenal did create a few more chances, perhaps their client would have more than two Premier League goals to his name.

Despite all the problems, Mikel Arteta knows exactly where his side can improve.

"By scoring goals, very simple," the Spaniard said. "We need to score goals. If not, it's unsustainable. It doesn't matter what we do in other departments of the pitch, if we don't score goals we can't do nothing. We need to put the ball in the net, urgently.

However, Arteta insisted he saw plenty of positives despite their derby day defeat.

"In terms of the performance, they did everything I asked them to do. Absolutely everything. We played the way I believe we had to believe this game," the Spaniard said.

"You look at all the stats, they're in our favour but at the end of the day it's about putting the ball in the box. The first situation they had from 30 yards they put it in the top corner. You have to applaud it.

"The second one, Thomas has to come off, he cannot fill the gap that he should be in and we get done. Just before we had an open situation to score a goal as well.

"After that in this moment normally the team would fall and the team got better after the first one, the team got better after the second one.

"They tried to generate a situation, we had the chances. We had generated probably more than ever this season put the ball in the box more than ever, had the numbers there.

"But at the end of the day we have to score the goals and when they had a half chance they scored, and at the moment we haven't. To build something you need results.

"I take a lot of positives for the way we played, when we come here in this moment and play with the personality, the courage, the passion, the energy and the belief the boys showed. At the end it's a football match and you have to win it, and we lost again today."

