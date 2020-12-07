Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul will face-off in an exhibition fight on February 20.

No, this really is real life.

The shock news was announced on Sunday. Both Mayweather and Paul confirmed the fight via their social media accounts.

On Instagram, Mayweather posted a promo video of the upcoming bout alongside the caption: “Super Exhibition Feb. 20, 2021 !!!!”

Paul, meanwhile, tweeted: “It’s official”.

The social media star, who has 22 million subscribers on his official channel, began his career with a fight against fellow YouTube celebrity KSI in November 2019.

Despite losing that fight, Paul has still managed to seal a lucrative exhibition bout against arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer of all time.

Mayweather, who turns 44 in February, boasts a flawless 50-0 professional record.

Since defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017, Mayweather went on to record victory over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition fight in Tokyo at the end of 2018.

Dana White was asked to give his reaction to the news of the Mayweather vs Paul fight shortly after it was announced.

The UFC president said: “When people ask me what’s the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at.

“Didn’t that kid get beat up by the f*****g video game kid from England and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

Watch White’s reaction here…

The ‘video game kid’ White refers to is, of course, KSI.

After hearing that his former opponent will be stepping inside the ring to fight Mayweather, KSI simply tweeted: “Fair play, @LoganPaul”.

Judging by the early reaction on social media, it seems the vast majority of fight fans are fearful for Paul.

For understandable reasons, they don’t believe the YouTuber stands a chance against one of the greatest boxers in history.

