Rangers transfer news: Man United's Jesse Lingard is reportedly on Steven Gerrard's radar

Steven Gerrard's association with English football has seen Rangers linked with a multitude of Premier League players since his arrival.

It's impossible to disassociate Gerrard from English football and Liverpool in particular, so it's no surprise he has overseen deals for the likes of Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Jermain Defoe since taking the reins at Ibrox.

The Gers have enjoyed plenty of success with that strategy, and Kent in particular is beginning to justify the club's decision to sign him from Liverpool following a relatively hot and cold opening to his time in Scotland.

And it appears that the SPFL table toppers are considering another player from English football.

According to a recent transfer report from TEAMtalk, Rangers are looking into the possibility of signing Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard, though myriad European clubs - including Old Firm rivals Celtic - have also been credited with interest in recent months.

The report claims that Lingard is happy to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford having fallen onto the periphery under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the club are weighing up whether to extend his current deal, which expires in June 2021, in order to protect his value in the market, or allow him to leave in January.

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

Lingard has endured a colossal fall from grace since the 2018 World Cup.

Jose Mourinho managed to squeeze the best form out of Lingard during his stint in charge of United, and the 27-year-old simply hasn't been the same player since the Portuguese was given his marching orders.

Solskjaer has given Lingard just 99 minutes of EFL Cup football this season and omitted him from all but two of his Premier League matchday squads.

The prospect of a move to Rangers does present an ideal opportunity for the playmaker to resurrect his career, but there's no guarantee the £12.6 million-rated outcast, per Transfermarkt, would be guaranteed a starting berth under Gerrard.

And there is also the question of exactly where he fits into the system at Rangers, as his style is suited to a number ten role rather than a box-to-box midfield or wide berth.

Either way, the fact Rangers are considering a move for a player who has 24 England caps and plenty of rich experience at one of Europe's most prestigious clubs speaks volumes about the direction in which they're heading under Gerrard's tutelage.

