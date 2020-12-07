Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze puts in stunning display against West Bromwich Albion

Crystal Palace recorded an emphatic 5-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon courtesy of an own goal from Darnell Furlong and a pair of braces from Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha's goal scoring exploits represented a continuation of the excellent vein of form he's started the season in, while for Benteke this was a rare fixture to cherish in what has been a difficult few years for the Belgian striker.

Both of those players will naturally scoop the headlines, but there was another attacking display that particularly caught the eye.

Eberechi Eze has begun to cement his name in Roy Hodgson's starting XI following his move from QPR in the summer transfer window, and he vindicated his manager's faith with an outstanding display of playmaking panache.

A mazy run through the heart of the Baggies' defence, which featured a neat one-two with Benteke, culminated with an assist for Zaha's second strike on the day.

The ball just ran away from the 22-year-old at the moment in which he appeared destined to slam the ball home himself, but he won't be complaining too much after putting his second assist on the board.

Eze was a menace for the Baggies throughout proceedings, completing four key passes, two dribbles and winning four fouls for the visitors, per Whoscored, while Squawka's stats reveal he made the most chances (4), most ball recoveries (8) and most penalty area entries (7) of any player on the pitch.

Away from the raw numbers, Eze also managed to bamboozle West Brom's Conor Gallagher - who is an incredibly talented footballer himself - and send him tumbling towards the deck after some dazzling footwork near the touchline.

You can check out Eze's fleet-footed genius below.

It was a true coming of age performance on his fourth straight Premier League start, and the Eagles faithful will be starting to feel their club struck a genuine bargain given they paid just £19.5m to bring him to Selhurst Park.

While Zaha is renowned for his dribbling ability, Eze actually tops the Palace charts for dribbles completed per 90 this season with 1.9.

If this performance and that stat is anything to go by, Hodgson may finally have a talent at his disposal who can ease the creative burden that Zaha has so often been expected to carry single-handedly.

News Now - Sport News