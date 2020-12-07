Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul might sound like a bizarre matchup, but everybody will be talking about it over the next couple of months.

The two men - one a boxing legend and the other a celebrity YouTuber - will go head-to-head in an exhibition bout on February 20.

Why are these two fighting? Well, the obvious answer is money. This will be an incredibly lucrative event for both stars.

Mayweather is never one to miss out on a big pay-day, despite the fact he boasts a net worth of at least $560 million.

Paul, meanwhile, has a reported net worth of around $19 million and will boost his earnings considerably by stepping into the ring to face one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

But how much will the fight cost fans to watch on TV?

Details have emerged and it’s certainly in your best interests to book early if you plan on tuning in.

The exhibition fight is being staged by Fanmio on Pay-Per-View. Their website sets out the pricing structure as follows:

Those who buy one of the first one million tickets will pay $24.99 (£18.62).

The price then rises to $39.99 (£29.80), but only if you book before December 29.

If you book after December 29, you’ll need to pay $59.99 (£44.71).

And the price then increases once more to an eye-watering $69.99 (£52.16) if you purchase the PPV fight on or after February 11.

Conversions from dollars to pounds are per The Sun, who say it’s currently unclear which British broadcaster will air the fight.

Pretty hefty numbers, although there’s no doubt many fight fans will part with their hard-earned cash in order to watch.

Paul, who lost to fellow YouTuber KSI in his only other boxing appearance, recently called out Mayweather in a video in which he called his next opponent illiterate.

"Hey Floyd, I know you've had the contract for a while now,” the 25-year-old said. "At first I thought you didn't sign it because you didn't want one punch to ruin your legacy.

"But now I feel like maybe you didn't sign it because you don't know how to spell your name.

"Don't worry, champ, I've got you - check this out. I made you a cheat sheet."

Pointing to letters on a wall, Paul added: "This is your name. Floyd Mayweather.

"It's pretty simple - it starts with an F."

Then the W in Mayweather fell off the wall, prompting him to add: "F***. Well, yeah, you ain't getting the W anyway.

"Then an L - your first L. O-Y-D. May. Eather.

"Sign the f***ing contract, Floyd."

Paul has now got his wish and will find himself face-to-face with Mayweather inside a boxing ring in just a couple of months’ time.

