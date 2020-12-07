Celtic linked with transfer swoop for Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard

Celtic have endured a torrid 2020/21 season thus far and may well turn to the transfer market to transform their fortunes.

With the January window less than a month away from reopening, the club's head transfer honchos will be scouting the market for potential options to improve a squad that has looked painfully devoid of inspiration for large parts of the current campaign.

And it appears that attacking midfield is an area that the Bhoys may be aspiring to improve.

Indeed, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Celtic are looking into the possibility of signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, though they will face competition from Rangers as well as clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The 27-year-old is out of contract with the Red Devils in June 2021, but the club are still considering the option of extending his deal in order to maintain his market value.

Having come through the academy ranks at Old Trafford, this would be Lingard's first permanent move of his career.

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

There was once a time when Lingard defied his doubters and deserved his status as a regular for both club and country.

United's academy product had threatened, albeit in fleeting spells, to become a top player during the early phase of his career, and he began to feature regularly in the starting XI during the 2015/16 season, starting 19 of a possible 38 Premier League games.

He was rewarded for his enticing form in October 2016 as Gareth Southgate handed him the first of his 24 England caps against Malta.

In the aftermath of proceedings, Southgate delivered a gushing verdict that suggested Lingard was destined for the top.

"For me the real positive was Jesse Lingard, he had an outstanding debut. He has got a strong mentality, he is an exciting player and the stage is made for him."

More than four years later, however, the excitement surrounding development has faded and he's in dire need of a move away from United to kickstart his career.

Jason Denayer, Scott Sinclair and Dedryck Boyata all benefitted after making the transition from Manchester to Celtic Park, so perhaps the SPFL is in fact the stage Southgate suggested Lingard was made for.

If the attacking midfielder is available on a cut-price deal in January, he might just be worth a gamble for the Hoops' chief decision makers.

