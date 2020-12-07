Ahead of the derby against Tottenham on Sunday, Arsenal fans will have been delighted with Thomas Partey's inclusion in the starting line-up.

The midfielder has been one of the few players who has really impressed this season since signing from Atletico Madrid.

However, the optimism surrounding his return didn't last long.

Heung-min Son scored a 25-yard screamer inside 13 minutes and on the brink of half-time, Harry Kane doubled the Lilywhites' lead.

In the build-up to Tottenham's counter-attack for the second goal, Partey was seen walking off the pitch, appearing to be injured.

Mikel Arteta pushed him back on, but seconds later he pulled up again. No sooner had Kane scored than he was taken off.

It was a bizarre incident to cap another miserable day for the Gunners. It wasn't the only occasion when Partey attracted the attention of Arsenal fans, either.

Following Son's goal, Arteta's side did manage to apply pressure and around the half hour mark, Partey made a run through the middle.

Willian found himself in space to the right, but upon turning and looking at the Brazilian, fans spotted him immediately going the other way and instead passing to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Toby Alderweireld managed to take the sting out of the pass and it ultimately came to nothing.

Take a look at that moment below:

Let's check out some of the reaction on social media:

Whatever the cause, Arsenal simply aren't scoring goals right now. Embarrassingly, Heung-min Son now has as many goals as they do this term.

They've managed to score just once from open play since the start of October in the Premier League.

Willian has been partly culpable as he's yet to score and his best performance came on the opening day of the season against newly-promoted Fulham.

It all leaves Arsenal 15th in the Premier League table amidst their worst start to a league campaign for 39 years.

News Now - Sport News