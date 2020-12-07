The Undertaker bid his 'Final Farewell' to WWE last month.

After a storied 30-year in-ring career, it appears he's wrestled his final match. But that doesn't necessarily mean he's done with the company.

Like many legends before him, Mark Calaway - the man behind the iconic character - has teased working behind the scenes in future.

But instead of working with Vince McMahon, it seems he could be in line to work with Triple H.

Following the conclusion of NXT TakeOver: WarGames, HHH teased a role for The Undertaker on the developmental brand.

"Well, I can tell you this, that any time 'Taker is involved here, any time he has walked through these doors, everybody that's here is better for it," Triple H told Inside the Ropes on a media call.

"They all come out of here with a different perspective, a fresh viewpoint, and he's one of the most knowledgeable guys that has ever been in the business, I believe.

"Even myself, I learn from him every time I’m around him."

Triple H went on to confirm that Undertaker is ready to move to the 'next phase of his life' but will only do so after taking a breather following his retirement.

"He is looking now, I believe, to move to the next phase of his life and we talked a lot about it, it involves being here, it involves the future, it involves getting more into that.

"I would like to believe he has earned the taking a breath off of his retirement for a moment, but we actually just touched base in the last couple of days.

"That is something that, coming out of the holidays, we will certainly be talking about in 2021, which is just one more reason to be excited about next year, with everything else that is happening.

"I think him involved, I just... I can’t stress enough how impactful that would be for everybody."

The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Triple H all involved in WWE and NXT? Sign us up!

