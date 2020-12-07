Spurs transfer news: AC Milan interested in signing Davinson Sanchez

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur outcast Davinson Sanchez amid his struggle to break into the starting XI under Jose Mourinho.

Sanchez became Spurs' club-record signing when he arrived from Ajax in August 2017, but his career has not quite travelled on the upward trajectory many predicted it to.

The Colombia international was a regular under Mauricio Pochettino and initially continued to start on a regular basis under Mourinho's tutelage as well.

However, his importance has diminished in the 2020/21 season and he hasn't featured in the Premier League since he scored an own goal in the last-gasp capitulation against West Ham back in October.

And now it seems that his peripheral status in north London is attracting interest from Italy.

Indeed, according to a recent report from The Sun, AC Milan are tracking Sanchez as part of their search for a new centre-back who can help them to end Juventus' seemingly perennial supremacy in Serie A.

The report claims that Spurs could be open to offers for the defender and would expect a similar fee to the £42m they paid to sign him from Ajax.

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

It's too early to write Sanchez off given the level of quality he has showcased during his time at Spurs, but it's no surprise that his potential availability is generating interest away from the club.

Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld have established themselves as the first-choice pairing for the time being, but that should not force Sanchez out the exit door.

In what promises to be a long and physically demanding season, a fresh opportunity is bound to present itself to Sanchez in the coming weeks and months.

It's certainly a tough phase for the 24-year-old right now, though, and he will need to do everything in his power to remain in Mourinho's thinking despite being cast aside of late.

If AC Milan do indeed come calling with an offer in the region of his £40.5m Transfermarkt valuation, Spurs would be wise to reject the Italian club's advances and continue to trust in Sanchez's development.

