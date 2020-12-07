Liverpool claimed a convincing 4-0 win over Wolves last night.

Mohamed Salah, Gini Wijnaldum and Joel Matip grabbed the goals for the Reds to make it 3-0, before Nelson Semedo put the ball into his own net to seal Wolves' fate.

It was yet another wonderful performance from Jurgen Klopp's side, evidence - if it was needed - that they're going to be serious contenders to win the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool are currently second in the table after 11 games played, behind only Tottenham on goal difference.

Given they've been without many first-team regulars this campaign, that's mighty impressive from Klopp and his players.

The whole team possesses a winning mentality these days and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is convinced Liverpool will retain their Premier League title.

He also questioned why Wijnaldum would consider leaving the club after the Dutchman was linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer.

Speaking on Amazon Prime after Liverpool's 4-0 win over Wolves, Scholes said: "Why would he [Wijnaldum] want to leave this place? The way this team is playing attacking football and he's playing football every week.

"I know there was a bit of talk of Barcelona during the summertime, I think - he was linked to Barcelona - but it never came off.

"Whether he wanted to go, I don't know. But why would you want to leave a football team like this? I think they'll win the league again - and it's just an exciting team to play in."

Wijnaldum's current Liverpool contract expires next summer, but there's growing expectation that he'll sign a new deal - and why wouldn't he?

The Reds are arguably the best team in the world right now and the 30-year-old is still deservedly one of Klopp's key men in midfield.

There's a strong chance we'll be seeing the Dutchman lift his second Premier League crown come May.

