It hasn’t all been all doom and gloom for Manchester United fans since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

While there have undoubtedly been more lows than highs, there have still been plenty of moments for United fans to smile about.

The Red Devils won the FA Cup under Louis van Gaal and then lifted the EFL Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

But arguably the biggest night for United since Fergie left, even though it didn’t result in a trophy, was *that* epic victory away at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first season in charge.

United found themselves 2-0 down from the first leg after losing at Old Trafford but pulled off an extraordinary 3-1 victory in the second leg thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku (2) and Marcus Rashford.

But it’s fair to say that United were somewhat fortunate to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The English side were awarded a controversial penalty by VAR in the 94th minute after Diogo Dalot’s shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm.

New footage has now emerged via UEFA’s Man in the Middle series of the moment referee Damir Skomina checked the pitchside monitor to decide whether or not the incident was a penalty.

Following Kimpembe’s suspected handball, VAR told Skomina: “Damir, I recommend you an on-field review. I want to show you the touch with the VAR, OK? And then you decide.”

Skomina then goes to check the monitor but is distracted by the commotion from the United dugout.

The referee shouts at United’s coaching staff and substitutes: “Please, I need to be alone!

“Sit down. Coach! Coach! Come here. This is pressure.

“All. All sit down!”

Skomina then looks at the incident and decides it’s a penalty.

“I agree with you, Damir,” the VAR concurs.

Skomina then points the spot and there’s pandemonium inside the Parc des Princes.

United’s players celebrate wildly while everyone associated with PSG cannot believe the decision that had been made.

Watch the footage here…

This video has brought it all back for Man Utd supporters...

