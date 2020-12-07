NXT TakeOver: WarGames returned on Sunday night.

This time around, WWE fans were treated to two namesake matches on the card.

Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee closed the show in a 45-minute epic, which saw the two stables go face-to-face inside a cage that spanned the length of two rings.

After losing the WarGames match to Team Ciampa in 2019, Undisputed Era bounced back with a huge victory against McAfee and co.

Earlier in the night, Team Candice defeated Team Shotzi in the women's WarGames match, which opened the show.

But their triumph came with a price - and it seems captain Candice LeRae was seriously injured during the bout.

You can view the spot that hurt her below - with the NXT star's arm appearing to get caught under a chair:

Ouch. That doesn't look comfortable, does it?

Triple H was quizzed on LeRae's injury during a media call following WarGames and suggested she has possibly broken her arm.

"Candice is getting checked out now," he said.

"Getting checked out and getting an x-ray so I don't have the status update yet on that, but you are correct. It looks like possibly a broken arm. We're not sure yet, but we'll see where that goes."

LeRae wasn't the only NXT star to get hurt during the show, with Triple H also mentioning the Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish picked up a knock.

"Bobby Fish got a little bit of laceration on his elbow, but we're not exactly sure," he continued.

"But it's just the elbow, so we're kind of just waiting and seeing, but other than that, just bumps and bruises.

"I hold my breath on these kinds of shows every single time. If that is the extent of it, then we did well."

Like Triple H, we hope these injuries to LeRae and Fish aren't too serious. We want to see them back in WWE action soon!

