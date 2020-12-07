Manchester United are unlikely to challenge for the Premier League title this year.

The Red Devils' squad is loaded with talented players, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lack the consistency required to challenge those at the top.

In their 3-1 win away at West Ham on Saturday evening, United's inconsistency was evident for all to see.

Their first half display was one of the worst from a Premier League team this season, but for 30 minutes in the second period, they looked like world beaters.

Much of that was down to the introduction of Bruno Fernandes at half-time and Solskjaer will know he needs to sign new players to compliment the Portuguese superstar on the pitch.

One area which requires attention is at right-back, due to the lack of attacking threat offered by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The former Crystal Palace man is a great one-on-one defender, but offers next to nothing going forward, which has proven to be a problem against lower-level opposition.

As such, United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier to provide competition at right-back, per the Telegraph.

The Englishman's career has been transformed by Diego Simeone after a disastrous final season with Tottenham in 2018/19.

Trippier is an England regular once again, despite the Three Lions possessing an embarrassment of riches in the right-back department.

In his 48 games for Atletico in all competitions, the Bury-born defender has contributed eight assists, three more than Wan-Bissaka has managed in his 61 United appearances.

However, would the move be good for Trippier's career? Probably not.

Right now, the 30-year-old is first-choice under one of the best managers in world football, a man who was voted as the World's Best Club Coach in 2016.

Atletico are also thriving as a team in 2020/21 and top the La Liga table, so why would Trippier look to leave sunny Spain to possibly warm the bench at United, eh?

