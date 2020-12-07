Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been voted the GMS Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month for November.

In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the midfielder took an impressive 43% of the vote after scoring four goals from 14 shots and playing an instrumental role in United's run of three consecutive wins in November.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota, who scored twice last month, was in second place with 21%.

In the last of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack’s digital and social networks, the United star’s talismanic performances clearly resonated most with the Premier League audience.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 43%

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 21%

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) - 11%

Aaron Cresswell (West Ham) – 10%

Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – 8%

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – 7%

The Premier League vote for December’s POTM award opens at 3pm on Friday 8th January. To vote go to: https://www.footballfancast.com/fan-awards

