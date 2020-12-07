Harry Kane played a pivotal role in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Arsenal as Jose Mourinho's side climbed into top spot in the Premier League.

Spurs' talisman was up to his old tricks with partner-in-crime Son Heung-min as the deadly duo combined to goal scoring effect for both first half strikes.

Kane turned provider for Son's scintillating opener, and the South Korea international returned the favour in second half stoppage time to give the hosts breathing space.

The pattern of the second period, which saw Spurs camped on the edge of their own penalty area protecting a two-goal cushion, was a vintage Mourinho display akin to those robust performances that underpinned his revered Inter Milan and Chelsea sides.

It was a collective masterclass in the so-called dark arts of football, and every individual had to play their disciplined part in the north London derby win.

However, while Spurs are commanding plenty of respect for their distinct brand of pragmatic football, there was also a familiar moment of divisive forward play from Kane that placed one of his personal dark arts under the microscope.

In the 93rd minute on Sunday, Arsenal centre back Gabriel charged in to win a header on the edge of Spurs' area and was sent tumbling to the turf by Kane in a manner that we've seen on more than one occasion this season.

Rather than challenge for the ball, Kane has a tendency to lean forward and allow the challenger to jump for the ball by themselves, which in turn impedes their airborne movement and forces them to land awkwardly on the ground.

With little control over the speed and angle at which they land, players have been hitting the deck on their backs and close to their necks, leaving fans wincing and pondering whether this needs to be stamped out of the game.

The underlying problem is that Kane generally manages to convince the referee that he is the one being fouled - Spurs were awarded a penalty against Brighton following an incident involving Adam Lallana - and he's unlikely to stop until he is the one who gets penalised.

Following the latest incident in the north London derby, a compilation featuring three of Kane's most notable examples of his "signature move" in motion went viral.

You can see the short compilation clip below.

Given the safety of the players appears to be compromised by the England international's unique foul-winning technique, it's time this was stamped out of the game before someone gets seriously injured.

Kane is an expert in winning fouls for his side, but this particular methodology needs to be eradicated sooner rather than later.

