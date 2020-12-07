Sting stunned the world of sports entertainment by landing in All Elite Wrestling last week.

He made a shock appearance during Dynamite's 'Winter is Coming' special and it's since been confirmed that the icon has signed a full-time deal with the promotion.

At 61-years-old, he'll be back in the squared circle - and fans are very excited.

But why did he decide to go to AEW, rather than staying with WWE?

Well, according to reports, Sting was 'unhappy' with how his tenure in the latter company ended.

EWrestlingNews claim that 'The Vigilante' wasn't impressed with his final WWE run and the way he was booked.

He lost both of his major PPV matches - against Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 then against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions later that year.

Considering his legends contract only expired in May, Sting was massively underused and it's also suggested he 'badly wanted' a match with The Undertaker, which WWE didn't like the idea of.

Following the expiration of his contract, the icon's merchandise was then pulled from sale in October and Sting has decided to join AEW to do 'something good' for his fans during his 'final farewell'.

But how much will he actually be doing there? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the promotion are going to be careful with their legend.

Sting will be used as 'a regular character on TV' but AEW will not be doing anything overly physical with him.

Due to his history of neck issues and spinal stenosis, he will not be taking any major bumps.

'The Icon' might have had a disappointing final run in WWE, but it sounds like AEW will be making the most of having a legend like him on the roster.

Sting is expected to make another appearance on Wednesday's Dynamite, so it will be interesting to see if he gives anything away.

