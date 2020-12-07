Tyson Fury has fanned the flames of a matchup against fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after tweeting: "I’m a fighting man & only interested in smashing your face in," after AJ offered his counterpart new management to take his career to the next level.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Joshua was critical of Fury's management team and said: "I do think he should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career.

"He’s a superstar, he’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way.

"We’ll have a look at his PR, we’ll strip it all back and make this fight what it’s supposed to be. He’s got a lot of potential."

The Gypsy King then took to Twitter to reply, posting a screenshot of Joshua's interview and accompanying the photo with some fiery comments.

"@anthonyfjoshua has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous, I’m a fighting man and only interested in smashing your face in.

"You keep the stardom, I’ll stay real, #youbigdosser I’m coming for u superstar, tick tock tick tock."

The comments by Joshua come in the wake of already-existing tension between the two management teams after Eddie Hearn criticised Frank Warren's boxer Daniel Dubois for 'quitting' when he was injured against Joe Joyce in November.

Hearn was sceptical of the severity of the injury sustained by Dubois, which prompted Warren to go on an expletive-laden rant, including calling Hearn's comments "c***ish."

Fans may have to wait some time yet before the much-desired fight between Joshua and Fury. The former will face Kubrat Pulev this Saturday in defence of his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

Should AJ overcome Pulev, who has an impressive record of 29-1 with 14 knockouts, Fury will await the Watford-born boxer in 2021. Their fight will see the winner become the undisputed heavyweight champion. The last time that happened was fellow British heavyweight Lennox Lewis in 1999.

