Harry Kane notched his 151st Premier League goal on Sunday during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 north London derby win over Arsenal.

It was a strike that saw him climb above Michael Owen in the all-time Premier League goal scoring charts, and it also made him the 7th highest English goal scorer in the division's history.

He's still well short of Alan Shearer's grand total of 260, but if anyone is going to usurp the Newcastle and Blackburn legend it's probably Kane.

In light of Kane's latest landmark, here at GIVEMESPORT we've delved into the Transfermarkt archives and rounded up all 19 English players who've made it into the Premier League's 100 club and ranked them in descending order from least to most goals scored.

Take a look at the collection of esteemed talents below...

19. Matt Le Tissier (102 goals)

The mercurial Matt Le Tissier managed to bang in all of his 102 goals while playing for Southampton.

Only four other players on this list scored all their goals for one club.

Renowned for his wonder strikes and headline-grabbing moments of ingenuity, Le Tissier scored his goals in just 270 appearances.

18. Darren Bent (106 goals)

Darren Bent racked up 106 goals in 276 Premier League games while playing for six different clubs.

With decent strike rates at Charlton, Aston Villa, Spurs and Sunderland, the goal machine earned popularity across the country.

17. Peter Crouch (106 goals)

Before Peter Crouch started stealing hearts in his podcast and punditry career the 6ft 6in striker scored plenty of goals in the Premier League.

Personifying the "got great feet for a big man" idiom, Crouch scored 106 goals across 467 games for seven different clubs including Liverpool, Stoke City and Portsmouth, where he formed the iconic little and large partnership with Jermain Defoe.

16. Paul Scholes (107 goals)

Paul Scholes may have earned comparisons with the likes of Andres Iniesta for his deep-lying playmaking qualities, but he was accustomed to playing in much more advanced positions earlier on his career.

His return of 107 goals in 499 games was overshadowed by Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard and many seem to forget how regularly the United legend managed to find the net.

15. Dion Dublin (111 goals)

One of the rarest of beasts, and a relic of a bygone era, Dion Dublin's place on this list is made all the more impressive by the fact he alternated between central defence and centre-forward during his career.

That level of versatility is seldom seen in the modern game, which is a reflection on how football has developed over time.

Dublin managed to notch 111 goals in 312 games for three different clubs, including Aston Villa, Coventry City and Manchester United.

14. Emile Heskey (111 goals)

Put some respect to the man's name.

Emile Heskey has become something of a figure of irony in footballing discourse despite being part of the Premier League's 100 club.

Granted, his 111 strikes did arrive in 516 games - far from a lethal record by any stretch - but the fact he racked up so many appearances for five different clubs speaks volumes about his ability.

13. Jamie Vardy (112 goals)

That Vardy has managed to score his way onto this list despite making his first Premier League appearance at the age of 26 is an achievement in itself.

The epitome of a rags to riches tale, Vardy has notched all of his 112 goals in 218 games for Leicester and that number is bound to keep rising on recent evidence.

12. Ian Wright (113 goals)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright scored at a similarly potent rate to Vardy.

The vast majority of his 113 strikes were scored in Arsenal colours, but he did chip in with nine at West Ham towards the end of his career.

Twice breaching the 20-goal mark during the 90s, Wright remains an iconic figure in north London.

11. Steven Gerrard (121 goals)

We don't know exactly how many of Gerrard's 121 goals belong in the barnstorming screamer category, but you can bet your hat that more than a generous handful were long-range thunderbolts.

Gerrard's knack of being in the right place at the right time is one of his lasting legacies at Anfield, and that sixth sense enabled him to bag 121 goals in 504 games from midfield.

10. Teddy Sherringham (147 goals)

There's a considerable gap between Gerrard and Teddy Sherringham in 10th place.

The Tottenham Hotspur star was an archetypal old-school poacher boasting an unnerving potency inside the penalty area, and he scored his 147 goals during spells with five different clubs including Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

9. Les Ferdinand (149 goals)

Les Ferdinand was another player who bagged a healthy chunk of his goals in the capital, scoring goals aplenty for Queens Park Rangers and Spurs.

Averaging just shy of a goal every other game with a return of 149 in 349 games, Ferdinand was one of the most lethal finishers in the history of the division.

8. Michael Owen (150 goals)

Though Michael Owen's steady stagnation felt like a damp squib in light of the clamour that surrounded his formative years, the natural finisher still managed to score an incredible number of goals for Liverpool, Newcastle, Man United and Stoke City.

A return of 150 goals in 326 games - with the majority coming at Liverpool - tells you all you need to know about his talent.

7. Harry Kane (151 goals)

The man who has just overtaken Owen requires little introduction.

Spurs' talisman is some way off catching Alan Shearer but his insatiable thirst for goals suggests he's on a mission to top the pile.

Perhaps he will move abroad to satisfy an altogether different professional ambition, but if he stays in English football until the end of his career he'll go close to becoming the record goal scorer.

6. Robbie Fowler (162 goals)

Robbie Fowler was a character as well as a clinical finisher and proved as much with a number of celebrations during his career.

During spells with Liverpool, Manchester City, Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers, Fowler rippled the net 162 times in 379 games, though he failed to find the net during his brief stint with the latter.

5. Jermain Defoe (163 goals)

Edging just ahead of Fowler is a player in Jermain Defoe who, rather remarkably, is still doing the business at Rangers despite being 38 years old.

A clinical hitman in the Premier League, the instinctive forward scored the majority of his goals during his time with Spurs.

4. Frank Lampard (177 goals)

Super Frank is the highest scoring midfielder on this list and it will take someone truly special to usurp him.

Lampard is famed for his exploits with Chelsea, but he also scored a handful of goals for West Ham and then later for Man City during the twilight years of his career.

Whether he was arriving at the back post unguarded or planting a long-range effort into the top corner, the variety of Lampard's goals was as impressive as his consistency in providing them.

3. Andy Cole (187 goals)

Taking the bronze medal is Andy Cole, who boasts a staggering return of 187 goals from 415 games.

Though the majority of his goals arrived at Man United, his most potent season arrived in the 1993/94 campaign when he bagged 34 in 40 games for Newcastle.

A three year spell with Blackburn preceded brief stints with Fulham, Man City and Portsmouth as his career slowly ground to a halt.

2. Wayne Rooney (208 goals)

The only other English player to breach the 200-mark is a supreme talent who somehow appears to elude the level of eulogising praise that his career deserves.

Wayne Rooney's incredible ability to find the back of the net while simultaneously offering a playmaking presence at centre-forward made him an almost unplayable asset for large spells of his United and England career.

A remarkable return from just 491 appearances.

1. Alan Shearer (260 goals)

The most prolific striker in the history of Premier League football.

With a 52-goal advantage over second place it will take something staggering to get close to this record - if he's not toppled by Kane it'll be some time before the next serious challenger rears his head.

Shearer managed to achieve his record-breaking feat in just 441 outings for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United and breached the 30-goal mark on three separate occasions.

Coupled with his infamously unassuming finger pointing celebration, Shearer's name has been firmly etched into the history books.

