It's tough being an Arsenal fan right now.

The Gunners have delivered their worst start to an English season since 1981, the team's latest defeat coming at the hands of rivals Tottenham yesterday.

Jose Mourinho's side cruised to a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Heung-min Son and Harry Kane.

Summer signing Thomas Partey also picked up another injury late in the first half, adding to the misery of Arsenal fans across the globe.

Given the current state of affairs, supporters are questioning whether Mikel Arteta is the right man to take the club forward.

One man who believes the Spaniard isn't right for the job is Arsenal Fan TV regular, Troopz.

The often controversial Gunners fan recently made a move to the United States, where he hosts the 'Back Again With Troopz Podcast' through Barstool Sports.

Yesterday evening, he uploaded a video stating that he'd "had enough" of Arteta, before revealing in a post shortly after that he's now selling 'Arteta Out' t-shirts.

Sadly, we're not joking.

For just £22, you can buy a t-shirt calling for the Arsenal manager who won an FA Cup in his first season to be sacked - modern football, eh?

However, if Arsenal do continue to struggle in the manner they currently are, Arteta's job will certainly be under threat, especially if they lose to Burnley next weekend.

The manager needs to find a way to get his team firing on all cylinders going forward, because at this moment in time, they're simply woeful in attack.

After yesterday's defeat to Spurs, Arteta naively praised his team: "I saw my team full of desire, passion, dominating the game, creating all the chances, but it’s about the end product."

In reality, Arsenal were clueless with the ball and Mourinho's men strolled to victory in front of 2000 of their fans.

It was a truly dark day for Arsenal Football Club and if things don't change soon, Troopz's wish may come true.

