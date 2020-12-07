Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has thrown his name into the ring to commentate on the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight following the announcement yesterday evening.

Snoop was behind the mic during the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight at the end of November this year, and made some choice comments, perhaps none better than: "This s*** like two of my uncles fighting at the BBQ - Get your uncle outta there, get him out!"

However, he was respectful of the performances of both Tyson and Jones, saying: "I’m so happy that I’m seeing these guys still have it. Still have the punches, still have the awareness and the know-how and the smarts inside the ring.

“They may not have the same velocity or the same speed, but they still have that know-how.”

And following the announcement of the Mayweather vs Paul fight, via both fighters' Instagrams yesterday, the California-born rapper has offered to make a return to commentary.

Snoop posted a photo of himself between the two, with a simple, "I got this" accompanying the post.

The Doggfather's debut performance received rave reviews around social media, as well as praise from Jones himself after the fight.

"Snoop made the night so funny, so crazy, you could not ask for a better commentator than Snoop Dogg. I appreciate all of them, but Snoop was the funniest dude.

"I’m talking about every fight I’ve ever had, I had so much fun. I can’t imagine the things he would’ve said."

Snoop has since indicated his desire for a career in sports commentating after he shared multiple social media posts in support of the move.

A particularly notable tweet came from writer and entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, which calls for Snoop to be signed to a multi-year contract with the likes of ESPN, Fox Sports or TNT's coverage of the NBA for a casual $15 million over three years.

Bet-David described Snoop as "a natural commentator" and "[Charles] Barkley on steroids."

While the Mayweather/Paul fight is another step into the bizarre for boxing, it might just be made a truly unique spectacle if Snoop does return to the mic - time will tell.

