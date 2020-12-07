Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta eyeing move for Manchester City star John Stones

Mikel Arteta's association with Manchester City has been one of the defining themes of his time as Arsenal manager.

The philosophy he has attempted to install at the Gunners bears similarity to that which City have become synonymous with in recent years and is no doubt shaped by the time he spent shadowing Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

Debate over the extent of the Catalan's influence on Arteta is likely to form a considerable chunk of the discourse concerning Arsenal's success under his tutelage, but it appears his time at City may also dictate the Gunners' transfer strategy.

The signing of Gabriel has added a huge layer of quality to Arsenal's defensive unit and there are plenty of auspicious signs to suggest the Brazilian will become a mainstay at the heart of the defensive unit.

However, it appears that Arteta is not yet content with his options in central defence.

According to a report from 90min.com, the Spaniard is an admirer of John Stones and is hopeful that the board will splash out to secure his services should the player become available.

Sources told 90min: "Arteta is a huge fan, and thinks Stones could still be one of the best defenders in Europe. City have clearly moved on and so a move in 2021 looks a realistic option.”

The report also states that Stones is weighing up his options and is optimistic that City will not prevent him from leaving the Etihad Stadium should he opt to begin a new chapter in north London.

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

Stones is enjoying something of a recent resurgence at City and could yet salvage a career that has lost momentum in recent years.

Back in 2018, when Stones was a regular for the England national side and a shoe-in for Gareth Southgate's starting line-up at the 2018 World Cup, Rio Ferdinand tipped the Barnsley-born defender to become world-class, per Goal.

"Stones has the potential to become world class," Ferdinand said. "I think he has the platform to get there at Manchester City. It would be great if he can have a fantastic World Cup to set him off on a run on that."

Despite playing some excellent football in Russia alongside Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, a combination of injuries and fresh competition at the Etihad Stadium have seen his stock plummet.

Guardiola has included the 26-year-old in three of his last four starting XIs in all competitions and he impressed in all three outings as City kept a hat-trick of clean sheets.

It remains to be seen whether this promising run of form will continue for Stones, but on recent evidence this is unlikely to be a straightforward deal for Arsenal.

